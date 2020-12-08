Synopsys Study Shows Open Source Security Top-of-Mind but Patching Too Slow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today released the report, DevSecOps Practices and Open Source Management in 2020. Produced by the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC), the report highlights the findings from a survey of 1,500 IT professionals working in cyber security, software development, software engineering, and web development. The report explores the strategies that organizations around the world are using to address open source vulnerability management as well as the growing problem of outdated or abandoned open source components in commercial code.

Open source plays a critical role in today's software ecosystem. The overwhelming majority of modern codebases contain open source components, with open source often comprising 70% or more of the overall code. Yet paralleling the growth of open source use is the mounting security risk posed by unmanaged open source. In fact, according to the 2020 OSSRA report, 75% of the codebases audited by Synopsys contain open source components with known security vulnerabilities. To combat this situation, respondents to the survey cite identification of known security vulnerabilities as the number one criterion when vetting new open source components.

"It's clear that unpatched vulnerabilities are a major source of developer pain, and ultimately business risk." said Tim Mackey, principal security strategist of the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center. "The 'DevSecOps Practices and Open Source Management in 2020' report highlights how organizations are struggling to effectively track and manage their open source risk."

"Over half—51%—say it takes two to three weeks for them to apply an open source patch," Mackey continued. "This is likely tied to the fact that only 38% are using an automated software composition analysis (SCA) tool to identify which open source components are in use and when updates are released. The remaining organizations are probably employing manual processes to manage open source—processes that can slow down development and operations teams, forcing them to play catch-up on security in a climate where, on average, dozens of new security disclosures are published daily."

Other noteworthy findings in the "DevSecOps Practices and Open Source Management in 2020" report include:

To learn more, download a copy of the DevSecOps Practices and Open Source Management in 2020 report.



