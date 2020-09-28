Synopsys to Host Panel on AI for Chip Design at AI Hardware Summit 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Arun Venkatachar, VP of AI and Central Engineering, will participate in a panel discussion with participants from Intel and Google at the 2020 AI Hardware Summit on the topic of AI and whether it can revolutionize the way chips are designed today.

What: AI Hardware Summit, a virtual event

When: Tuesday, September 29 at 11 a.m. Pacific

Panel Details: Is AI the Next Killer App in Silicon Design? Hardware design cycles can be long and expensive. AI has the potential to lower costs and produce superior products, and the journey down this path of innovation in this space is only just beginning.

Register at: https://www.synopsys.com/ai/ai-hardware-summit-2020-us.html#sept29

In addition to hosting the panel, Synopsys will also host a roundtable discussion on September 30 at 10:15 a.m. Pacific, led by Stelios Diamantidis, director of AI Products & Strategy, to answer questions and share more technical insights on the topic of AI in chip design.

The AI Hardware Summit is the predominant leadership forum for AI hardware, providing unique perspectives from industry luminaries such as Turing Award Winner David Patterson from Google, and venture capital pathfinder and computer hardware industry veteran, Vinod Khosla, the founder of Khosla Ventures. Attendees will hear about recent product launches and deep-dives from C-level executives in the AI hardware industry, covering topics from AI and machine learning to model standardization and interoperability.

As part of Synopsys' sponsorship for the event, please find this webinar on emerging neural networks driving IP innovation.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com/ .

