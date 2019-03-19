Synopsys to Host Webcast for Investors on April 2, 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it will host a webcast for investors on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Aart de Geus, Synopsys' chairman and co-CEO, and Trac Pham, CFO, along with other members of the executive team, will discuss the overall strategy for growth, and provide an update on Synopsys' EDA, IP and Software Security solutions and strategy.

The live webcast is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. PT) and can be accessed via the Synopsys website, at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to register. The webcast replay of the presentation can also be accessed through the Synopsys website, approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the live event.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Roberta Reid

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1901

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.synopsys.com

