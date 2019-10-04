Synopsys to Showcase Optimized Solutions for Arm-based Designs at Arm TechCon 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) will showcase its industry-leading Fusion Design Platform™, Verification Continuum™ Platform, DesignWare® IP, and software integrity solutions at Arm® TechCon at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, October 8th to 10th. Synopsys offers optimized solutions and expert professional services to accelerate innovation throughout the Arm-based product design flow.

Synopsys will provide several demonstrations at its booth and present technical sessions over the course of the conference. Synopsys' sessions on Wednesday, October 9 in room 210 B are free of charge to conference attendees. Synopsys' demonstrations in its expo booth at Arm TechCon 2019 will include DesignWare IP for CCIX and PCI Express, Optimized PPA and Faster TTR for Arm-based SoCs with Fusion Technology™, Verification Continuum, and Secure, High-Quality Software demos.

Synopsys-Arm Collaboration Technical Sessions—Wednesday, October 9, Room 210B

Session: A Holistic Approach to Creating Reusable and Scalable Verification Solutions for Designing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning SoCs

Speaker: Satyapriya Acharya, Synopsys

Time: 11:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m. PT

Speakers: Leah Schuth , Arm and Dale Lomelino , Synopsys

Time: 1:30 p.m.–2:20 p.m. PT

Speakers: Annapoorna Krishnaswamy , ANSYS and Rahul Deokar , Synopsys

Time: 2:30 p.m.–3:20 p.m. PT

Speakers: Vassilis Androutsopoulos , Arm and Malte Doerper , Synopsys

Time: 3:30 p.m.–4:20 p.m. PT

Speaker: Chris Clark , Synopsys

Time: 4:30 p.m.–5:20 p.m. PT

Conference Sessions

Session: Optimizing System Performance of Server-based Platforms Involving MMU600

Speakers: Tim Kogel , Nitin Gupta , Sakshi Arora , Vikrant Kamboj

Time: Tuesday, October 8 , 4:30 p.m.–5:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210F

Speakers: , , , Time: , 4:30 p.m.–5:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210F Session: Harnessing ML at the Edge: Integrating the Arm NPU Using Virtual Platforms

Speakers: Nitin Gupta , Tim Kogel , Pareena Verma

Time: Wednesday, October 9 , 3:30 p.m.–4:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210G

Speakers: , , Time: , 3:30 p.m.–4:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210G Session: Best Practices Using Synopsys Fusion Technology to Achieve High-performance, Energy-efficient Implementations of the Latest Arm Processors in TSMC 7-nanometer FinFET (7FF) Process Technology

Speaker: Michael Montana

Time: Wednesday, October 9 , 4:30.–5:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210A

Visit the Arm TechCon event page for more details. Register for a free expo pass, or all-access conference pass to Arm TechCon 2019 at https://www.armtechcon.com/registration/ and use promo code 19ARM2SYN15 for a 15% discount.

