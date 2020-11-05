Synopsys Wins Multiple 2020 World Electronics Achievement Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it received two 2020 World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA): "Innovative Product of the Year" for DSO.ai™ (Design Space Optimization AI) and "Most Promising New Chip Life Technology" for the VC SpyGlass™ RTL static signoff platform. The awards honor companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Winners were selected by a panel comprising of senior industry analysts and engineers from Asia, the U.S., and Europe. Synopsys received the "Innovative Product of the Year" award for automotive technology in 2019 and for its Fusion Technology™ in 2018.

As the EDA industry's first autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) application for chip design, Synopsys' DSO.ai solution uses cutting-edge machine-learning technology to search for optimization targets in large solution spaces of chip design. DSO.ai revolutionizes chip design by massively scaling exploration of options in design workflows while automating less consequential decisions, allowing system-on-design (SoC) teams to operate at expert levels and significantly amplify overall throughput.

Increasing SoC complexity demands verifying correct construction of RTL clock domain crossing and reset domain crossing early in the RTL phase of development. VC SpyGlass next-generation RTL static signoff platform uses industry-standard SpyGlass engines and integrates advanced algorithms and analysis techniques to provide detailed information and insights about chip design much earlier in the RTL phase.

"Synopsys is honored to be receiving the innovative product of the year award three years in a row," said Sassine Ghazi, COO of Synopsys. "Synopsys is passionate about innovating solutions for the design and verification of next-generation SoCs. Receiving these latest honors from WEAA highlights our investment and success in disruptive technology innovations across Synopsys' broad portfolio of EDA and IP solutions."

