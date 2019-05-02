Synoptek Expands their Dynamics Business by Acquiring Chicago-based Dynamics Resources

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synoptek, known for its IT business consulting, technology leadership and management, announces its strategic acquisition of Dynamics Resources, a business and IT consulting firm. The move strengthens Synoptek's competencies in Microsoft's growing business and cloud platforms and increases Synoptek's presence in Chicago and the Midwest, making it a premier IT Consulting, IT Business Leadership and Managed Services player. It also reinforces their position for the midmarket to Fortune 100 as one of the leading digital consulting, implementation, and IT management partners, enabling improved business results with Microsoft's key technologies.

Tim Britt, CEO at Synoptek, explains, "Very simply, this deal will help Synoptek achieve greater business results for our customers. Microsoft has one of the most comprehensive business and cloud solutions in the market. Dynamics Resources has the most experienced Microsoft business solutions teams in the industry. What doesn't make sense about this? This is a perfect match. We expect our Microsoft business solutions and cloud platform business to grow 20-40% a year as a result of our combined resources for the foreseeable future."

Ed Tarnovsky, Dynamics Resources Chief Executive Officer comments, "This move provides a major growth opportunity for both of our businesses as well as extended services for our clients. With the stability and backing of Synoptek, both of our companies' customers will benefit from a wide spectrum of improved products, services and innovation and likewise the services we bring to Synoptek enable us to deliver one of the broadest business-system software solutions within the IT industry."

Lana Vernovsky, Dynamics Resources Chief Operating Officer agrees, "We are excited to join forces with Synoptek. This move will result in tremendous growth for our Dynamics ERP and CRM sectors as well as enable us to add Synoptek's service offerings and be a one-stop destination for our clients."

Yury Zabella, Dynamics Resources Chief Finance Officer also states, "Being a group of ERP and CRM enthusiasts providing expertise across all industries, we are thrilled to offer a wide range of services and look forward to being a part of a global organization."

Along with their current IT Leadership, Consulting and Managed Services, Synoptek will provide further capabilities, including:

Business systems implementation

Business systems planning and implementation expertise in the areas of ERP, CRM, application

Skilled personnel across: Microsoft Dynamics (365, AX, CRM), Power BI for Office 365, Azure Data Factory, Azure SQL Data Warehouse, and Azure Analysis Service, and Tableau

Britt says, "Business leaders are making decisions about which computing strategies will push their organization to the next level. IT departments are no longer about buying and building infrastructure and instead are focused on things like adopting and evolving cloud-based services. Today when customers engage a partner to transform and evolve their systems, they want one partner of accountability to advise, deploy and manage all of their technology, not five or six. As we continue to build up our resources to support our customers, this acquisition is the perfect fit — it allows us to expand a stronger, deeper global Dynamics implementation and support business and, most importantly, Dynamics Resources' high-bar focus on quality is wholly aligned with ours."

For over a decade, Dynamics Resources has grown its business and deepened its expertise. They continue to help improve business processes of numerous companies in variety of industries with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Dynamics AX, and Dynamics CRM space by providing superior expertise and guidance as a Microsoft Gold Partner.

Britt concludes, "As the focus changes and our customers transition from a buy and build to a cloud services model that enables them to accelerate their business, we've furthered evolved our value as a company. IT has taken a natural shift from buying and building complex technologies to building a service to subscribing to a cloud service that enables them to build tailored applications and leverage rapidly evolving business applications. This change empowers companies to continuously transform and evolve and Synoptek delivers the consultants and subject matter experts to enable this evolution. Technology is now seamlessly integrated into the overall business strategy, empowering us to influence the efficiency of organizations, its customers and even beyond. This is where the growing demand lies — today's IT department has a seat at the table when new business results are envisioned. Our customers depend on trusted, pervasive IT leadership and flawless IT management of their systems. As an agile organization with increased capabilities, we're helping them evolve the use of technology 24/7."

More information about Synoptek can be found at the company website: synoptek.com. Follow us on our social media pages for additional content and media coverage about the acquisition: LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Synoptek

For nearly 20 years, Synoptek has provided consulting and technology management services to innovate and help organizations – from mid-market to Fortune 100 – achieve their vision for growth. They embrace the dynamic world of technology with exceptional foresight, leadership and agility to succeed. Backed by a proven track record of success, Synoptek has over 700 employees serving more than 1,100 clients around the world with headquarters in Irvine, California and offices across North America, Europe and India. They're repeatedly recognized as one of the Top 100 Cloud Services Providers by Talkin' Cloud and one of the Top Managed Services Providers by MSPMentor, among other honors from Inc. Magazine, Deloitte and more.

About Dynamics Resources

Dynamics Resources is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a VAR specializing exclusively in Dynamics 365/AX/CRM. They provide a wide array of Dynamics related services — from new implementations, upgrades and training to customizations, support and solution audits. Their senior Dynamics 365/AX experts work full-time in-house and are based in the United States. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Dynamics Resources facilitates the delivery of Microsoft products, services, and licenses to companies of varying sizes and industries, supporting their evolving needs, including team-to-team financial management, customer relationship, and supply chain management support.

Media Contacts:

Synoptek

Michael Liwski

V.P. of Marketing & Communications

949.522.6099

mliwski@synoptek.com

Dynamics Resources

Irena Itskova

Creative Director

847.361.1978

info@dynamicsresources.com

SOURCE Synoptek

Related Links

https://synoptek.com

