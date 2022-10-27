SynOption received exemption from SEF registration requirements from CFTC

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SynOption Pte Ltd, a leading Options analytics and trading firm headquartered in Singapore and licensed as a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), announced it has received exemption from SEF (Swap Execution Facilities) registration requirements from CFTC (Commodities Futures Trading Commission) on 26th Oct 2022. The exemption comes under the MAS-CFTC regime of mutual recognition of derivative trading venues in the United States and Singapore. The public statement from CFTC can be seen here https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/7887-19.

"Approval of SEF exemption is a major milestone for SynOption as it allows us to onboard US market participants on our MAS licensed FX Options trading venue", said Gurpreet Chhatwal, Co-Founder and COO at SynOption, "As market participants continue to adapt their business to the new regulatory environment, our trading platform, Optimus will provide institutional investors with the transparency and efficiency they need to trade with confidence."

Since launching SynOption, it has built very niche Options focused products for institutional use including trading, analytics, and risk systems. "The joint collaboration between MAS and CFTC is a great example of cross border collaboration that enables start-ups like us to operate with greater ease and help us grow our franchise within the bounds of regulation." Said Anchal Jain, Founder and CEO of SynOption.

SynOption provides various options solutions, that include its RMO platform Optimus for analytics and trading on FX Options, Price Distribution solutions for banks and brokers and Risk Management Solutions for portfolio managers and other institutions.

Contact: Irfan Pathan, +65 31578845

SOURCE SynOption