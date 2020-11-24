Synova Brings First Automated Laser Full-Faceting System for Diamonds to Market

DUILLIER, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synova, the Swiss-based provider of revolutionary laser cutting systems, has launched its diamond shaping solution awaited since its announcement at the Dubai Diamond Conference last year. Synova pursued the industrialization and optimization of its DaVinci system throughout 2020 to bring the solution to market maturity. The immediate sale of the first DaVinci machines and numerous inquiries confirm the rising demand on the market.

"We've pushed ahead with our automated production solution to support diamond manufacturers facing pressures in the diamond jewelry market aggravated by the global coronavirus pandemic," says Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "Beyond digitalization, automation is the response to the uncertainty we are all facing; DaVinci delivers vital competitive advantages to our customers both now and for the future," adds Richerzhagen.

The DaVinci Diamond Factory transforms rough diamonds into brilliant cut diamonds with up to 57 facets in a single operation. Polishing processes are reduced to a final smoothing step to remove the remaining thin black carbon layer. Customers achieve a higher polished yield out of their rough stones through greater accuracy, improved stone symmetry and reusable cut-off diamond chips. The machine perpetually guarantees the same high-quality output as throughput.

The "Diamond Factory" covers virtually the full rough-to-polished process making the entire diamond manufacturing pipeline extremely short and efficient. DaVinci substantially reduces diamond production time from some weeks to only a few hours. Diamond manufacturers can flexibly adjust capacity to meet fluctuating demand, but also freely choose production locations independent of where polishing labor is currently based. DaVinci also helps diamond manufacturers reduce capital expenditures through lower inventory and interest costs.

In parallel, Synova has focused intensely on developing software add-ons to allow automated fancy shaping. Initial tests show very promising results. New fancy shaping application upgrades will be made available in early 2021.

Synova owns all patents of the DaVinci solution and related brands.

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser diamond-cutting systems that incorporate the proprietary water jet guided laser technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customer benefits include significant yield and quality improvements in cutting, as well as enhanced capabilities for shaping, blocking, bruting and drilling. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at www.synova.ch.

