SynProNize Partners with MX Player to Exclusively Represent 1,000+ Hours of Original Programming

Covering MENA, Africa, Pakistan, Turkey, Eastern Europe, fr. USSR

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SynProNize, Dubai-based content distribution and production company, hereby announces, it has been appointed as the licensing representative for MX Player's original content. SynProNize will exclusively cover MENA, Africa, Pakistan, Turkey, Eastern Europe, former USSR countries and Russia. SynProNize has built a reputation for curating and syndicating premium new dramas and movies from some of the leading content creators/owners across the world. By leveraging MX Player's popularity and exhaustive content portfolio, SynProNize stands to gain a strong foothold in these promising markets and strengthen its position in the OTT segment.

L-R: Hasnaa Descuns and Nitin Michael co-Founders of SynProNize

MX Player Originals are recognized as unparalleled premium content that strikes a chord with discerning viewers and offers the most comprehensive mobile entertainment experience in India and across the world. MX Player is one of the few apps with 1+ billion downloads worldwide, with 300+ million Monthly Active users globally. MX Player's catalogue is a bouquet of originals in various genres including blockbusters such as Aashram, Matsya Kaand, Roohaniyat, High, Samantar and Queen across multiple languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Nitin Michael and Hasnaa Descuns, Co-Founders of SynProNize, stated: "SynProNize is thrilled to partner with MX Player, who have been creating premium content in the Indian digital space. We feel that the market for digital content hasn't been fully monetized outside of India, and more importantly to audiences beyond the diaspora which add value to the monetization efforts for this content. Since our launch 2 years ago, this partnership is the next level for SynProNize, and we will devote our energies to ensuring that many new international viewers can experience MX Players wealth of original and creative content."

MX Player's Mansi Shrivastav, Sr. Vice President – Global Content Acquisitions & Alliances, said, "MX Player has become home to premium original content which has seen stupendous success in India. We strongly believe that these relatable stories have the potential to transcend boundaries and find audiences worldwide. Over the last couple of years, we have worked with the top talent in the country to create a rich & robust slate which features in the top-ranking shows & some path-breaking viewership. Given SynProNize's expertise, we are certain that this partnership will add value & ensure that these shows travel across various territories. We look forward to a successful partnership with SynProNize."

SynProNize Media Contact:

(Ms.) MJ Sorenson, CEO - MJ Global Communications LLC [email protected]

T: +1-646-225-6590 USA

SOURCE SynProNize