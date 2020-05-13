SynQor Releases a Military-Grade Isolated 3-Phase Power Factor Correction Module (MPFIC-115-3PH-Xx-FT)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new military–grade, isolated, 3-phase Power Correction Module (MPFIC). This module is designed to meet ground, shipboard and aircraft military standards (MIL-STD-704 (A-F), MIL-STD-461 (C-F), MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-810G and RTCA DO-160G). The 115 Vrms MPFIC draws balanced input currents within ±1% from a source and delivers an isolated 750 W output at 24, 28, and 54 Vdc or 720 W at 12 and 48 Vdc. MIL-STD 1399-300B requires that all the phase currents be balanced to within ±5% for ships and ±3% for submarines. MIL-STD-704 requires a lagging power factor. The unit has a slight lagging active power factor correction feature so that when working in conjunction with the MCOTS AC line filter, the system is able to draw a nearly perfect sinusoidal current at a near unity power factor from the source (PF>0.99) even at loads as low as 200 W and an input frequency of 400 Hz. The MPFIC has superb Total Harmonic Distortion of less than 2.5% at output power levels above 200 W. The unit's wide frequency range allows it to seamlessly operate in ground, shipboard or aircraft applications. The power conversion efficiency of this compact, full-brick size, military-grade module is as high as 92.5%. The 115 Vrms "delta" input connected PFC is able to operate seamlessly at frequencies as low as 47 Hz and as high as 800 Hz. In addition, the output is offered as either fully-regulated or droop shared for paralleling applications.

The MilCOTS 3-Phase MPFICQor Isolated Power Factor Correction module is a high power, high efficiency AC-DC converter. It operates from a 115 Vrms AC input and generates an isolated DC output. Regulated output and droop output modules are available. Used in conjunction with a hold-up capacitor, and SynQor's MCOTS AC line filter, the MPFICQor will draw a nearly perfect sinusoidal current (PF>0.99)

As stated, the 3-phase isolated PFC module is designed for military ground, naval and aerospace applications. This encased military-grade component is designed to meet shock/vibration and environmental conditions as specified by MIL-STD-810G. This brick is able to deliver full power over a wide baseplate temperature range (-55 to 100 °C).

The PFC includes a variety of status signals, an RS-232 serial interface, an output "Enable" control pin and a "Battle-Short" pin. The module provides the AC_GOOD and DC_GOOD control signals to allow designers to quickly evaluate the status of the unit. Detailed statistics of the converter can be accessed through a 9,600 baud serial interface. The output of the module may also be enabled or disabled through the "Enable" pin. The unit comes with a "Battle Short" pin that allows users to override potential shutdowns due to an over temperature or input phase drop event. SynQor's products have a proven record not only of satisfying military specifications, but of going above and beyond these specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Features

Balanced load currents for 3-Phase sources; MIL- STD-1399 - 300B

- AC input: 100-140 Vac Line-to-Neutral; 47-800 Hz

Output Power: 750 W at 24, 28, 54 Vdc and 720 W at 12, 48 Vdc

High Efficiency 92.5%

Power Factor > 0.99

Total Harmonic Distortion <2.5%

Encase Military-Grade, Full Brick Size

Specification Compliance

MIL- STD-704 (A-F)

(A-F) MIL- STD-461 (C-F)

(C-F) MIL- STD-1399 - 300B

- MIL-STD-810G

RTCA/DO-160GG

Please download the MPFIC-115-3PH-xx-FT datasheet.

