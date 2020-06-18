SynQor® Releases an Advanced Military-Grade DC Output, Shallow Rack Power Conditioner (MPC-1250)

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., a leading supplier of power conversion solutions, announces the newest member of its Military Field-Grade Power Conditioners. The Shallow Rack Mount MPC is packaged into a 17.00" W x 14.80" D x 1.73" H, 22 lb enclosure designed for the harshest environments. The MPC-1250 is a true on-line double conversion, isolated, fully regulated 1250 W DC output power supply. The unit has a universal, single-phase AC input which accepts input voltages between 80 Vac - 265 Vac (47-65 Hz), with an optional wide frequency range (47-800 Hz). The unit can also be powered from an alternate DC input source between (22 Vdc - 33 Vdc). Additional built-in features include soft start, fault recognition and recovery conditions for overload, input under-voltage, over-voltage and temperature abnormalities.

Multiple units can be parallel to deliver higher power. An inter-unit communication link allows multiple units to behave as a single system while delivering higher combined power or providing a fully M+N redundant system.

The MPC system includes features that allow remote tracking of the unit's systems via the industry-standard SNMP or an intuitive GUI driven web interface. The users can track various operational parameters like the output and input parameters, temperature, fan speed and much more. Users can also set up SNMP traps and configure email alerts so that they can be notified of events that could put the operation of a remote site in jeopardy.

The Shallow Rack MPCs have been designed to meet several of the most demanding electrical military standards, including MIL-STD-704F, 1399-300B and 461F. The MPC not only has electrically superior characteristics to many power supplies of its kind, but it has been designed to comply with the harshest of environmental conditions as required by MIL-STD-810G in a compact and ultra-lightweight package.

SynQor's design and manufacturing teams deliver reliable products that are the best in market in terms of their electrical functionality, mechanical specifications and durability.

Features

1250 W isolated full power DC output (24 Vdc and 28 Vdc)

Universal AC input: 80-265 VAC; 47-65 Hz or 47-800 Hz

Wide temperature range -40 °C to +55 °C

Built-in Load Sharing and Redundant (N+M) capabilities

1U High Rack-Mount unit (17.00"W x 14.80"D x 1.73"H)

Real-time monitoring via SNMP or Web Interface

Low Weight 22 lb

Specification Compliance

MIL-STD-461F

MIL-STD-704F

MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-1275D

MIL- STD-1399 - 300B

Please download the MPC-1250 datasheet and the Operator's Guide. Find I/O cables, power cables and replaceable fans for the MPC-1250. For more information on this or for additional power application assistance, please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

Media Contact

Caroline Lussier

978-849-0600

[email protected]

military-grade-power-conditioner.png

Military-Grade Power Conditioner (MPC-1250)

http://www.synqor.com

