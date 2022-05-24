Syntax Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Rising Star Category

MONTREAL, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, today announced that it received a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Rising Star category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"We're proud of our team for continuing to bring this kind of noteworthy recognition and delivering best in class service to our customers," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO at Syntax. "Today's award showcases the significant customer value found across Syntax's global footprint and highlights the strengths Syntax brings to our partnership with SAP."

Syntax brings customers more than four decades of SAP experience to achieve their specific business goals. The partner holds SAP certifications in various operations including application, cloud and infrastructure, hosting, and SAP HANA®. Having received SAP application management services certification for SAP S/4HANA®, Syntax's dedicated expertise makes the company a trusted advisor for several large strategic businesses that use SAP technology.

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. This Rising Star category win only further reinforces the value of Syntax's international application management expertise.

For more information on Syntax's SAP expertise , visit the website.

