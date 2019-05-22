SynTech Nutrition Puts the Pedal to the Metal During National Bike Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biking is on the upswing in the United States.

That's good news as we observe National Bike Month in May.

"Any program that encourages people to go outside and exercise is good," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "That is why we are joining other companies to encourage people to use National Bike Month as the motivation to start biking or continue their cycling passion."

In 2017, 47.5 million people are cyclists/bikers in the United States, an increase of 2.5 million since 2014.

Not only is May National Bike Month, it is also National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Taking a bike ride is a great way to observe both events since cycling two to four hours a week is also a great way to improve your health.

SynTech Nutrition also has supplements available for both serious and beginning cycling enthusiasts.

"We have products cyclists can take before, during and after their workout," Wigman said. "Our supplements are formulated to improve performance and decrease recovery time."

SynTech Nutrition, a leading European supplement company, is bringing its Elite Series product line to America in 2019 for athletes and weekend warriors who are looking for "all-in-one" supplements.

The Elite Series, which is for athletes in all sports disciplines, includes:

SynTsize Pump , which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training. SynTsize Recovery , which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels. Synedrine , which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research.

, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research. Syntest PM , which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6.

, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6. SynaVit , which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.

, which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body. ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training as a multifunctional product designed for both endurance and power athletes.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility of joints, connective tissue and cartilage.

In addition to the supplements in the Elite Series, SynTech Nutrition will also introduce three more products to the American public:

BCAA & Glutamine, which is an intra-workout drink that can be consumed immediately before, during or after training.

Aestr-X, which is a powerful pre-workout drink specially designed without creatine and without carbs.

Double Buffered Creatine by Crea-Trona®, which comes from the leading German company AlzChem/Creapure®.

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com .

