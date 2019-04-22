SynTech Nutrition Showcases High-Dose Supplements at ECRM's Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando

Buyers from many of the top retail outlets in the country learned about SynTech Nutrition's products, which are high-dose supplements designed to achieve maximum results. The conference this month gave SynTech Nutrition the opportunity to meet one-on-one in private meetings with health and wellness buyers from companies, such as CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs and Wegmans.

"It was a great opportunity to introduce our nutritional supplements to buyers from across the country," said Bob Wigman, director of the Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "Our Elite Series of nutritional supplements are the best on the market. We think they speak for themselves."

SynTech supplements include:

SynaVit, which was developed specifically for athletes to improve resistance and to support muscle strength and physical performance. The product contains all the necessary vitamins and minerals in the proper quantities for maximum impact and is enriched with plant extracts and antioxidants.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility for joints, connective tissue and cartilage

SynTsize Recovery, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

Synedrine, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market. Its formula is based on extensive scientific research.

ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training. It is a multifunctional instant drink, designed for both endurance and power athletes.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with top retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are looking forward to the next step in expanding our retail distribution system throughout the United States," Wigman said. "We believe in our products and we look forward to introducing them to the public."

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's supplements, visit http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE SynTech Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en

