SynTech Nutrition to Bring its Elite High-Dose Supplements to Health & Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31- April 3

The trade show, which will be held from March 31-April 3, brings health and wellness brands, such as SynTech Nutrition, together for one-on-one private meetings with major health and wellness retail buyers. Some of the nation's top retailers will be participating in the conference, including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs, and Wegmans.

"We have been looking forward to our expansion into the U.S. consumer market, and this trade show is the perfect opportunity," said Bob Wigman, director of the Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "We are so excited about introducing our Elite Series of nutritional supplements to some the biggest retail outlets in the United States."

Wigman said SynTech supplements, which are being introduced to the American consumer in 2019, include:

SynaVit, which was developed specifically for all athletes to improve resistance and to support muscle strength and physical performance. The product contains all the necessary vitamins and minerals in the proper quantities for maximum impact and is enriched with plant extracts and antioxidants.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility for joints, connective tissue, and cartilage.

SynTsize Recovery, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

Synedrine, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market. Its formula is based on extensive scientific research on fat burning.

ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training. It's a multifunctional instant drink, designed for both endurance and power athletes.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are very proud of our supplements and expect positive feedback from the retail buyers," Wigman said.

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's supplements, visit http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE SynTech Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en

