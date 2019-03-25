SynTech Nutrition Urges Everyone to Think About Their Eating Habits During National Nutrition Month

"As a nutritional supplement company, we are dedicated to promoting healthy eating and exercising," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "Good health often begins with good eating habits."

Wigman said SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series of nutritional products, which are being introduced in 2019 to the U.S. consumer, are high-dose sport supplements based on the latest scientific and clinical work.

"Our research and development team created our supplements to provide the maximum benefit to our customers," he added.

SynTech's Elite supplements include:

SynTsize Pump, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product. It includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

SynTsize Recovery, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

ProXtend, which is an intra- workout drink that can be consumed immediately before, during and right after training.

Synedrine, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market. Its formula is based on extensive scientific research.

SynTech Nutrition distributes its scientifically-based, high-dose supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

"We encourage everyone to think carefully about what they eat, how they exercise and what supplements they take during National Nutrition Month," Wigman said. "Everyone needs to be proactive when it comes to their health and wellness. Celebrations such as National Nutrition Month help shine a much-needed spotlight on diet and nutrition," Wigman said.

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en.

