SynTech Nutrition's SynFlex Gives Hope to Americans Suffering from Joint Pain

To combat joint problems, SynTech Nutrition has developed the high-dose supplement SynFlex, which contains 1500 mg. of Glucosamine, 500 mg. of Chondroitin, 500 mg. of MSM, 100 mg. of tumeric, copper, Vitamin C and collagen.

"Our research and development team created a sophisticated formula for joints, connective tissue and cartilage," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "We are different from other products on the market because we specialize in developing maximum high-dose supplements that can really have an impact."

Research suggests that Glucosamine and Chondroitin, which are the building blocks for cartilage, can ease arthritic pain, and MSM can strengthen joint tissue and improve elasticity to reduce discomfort. Tumeric is also known for its anti-inflammatory power.

Wigman said SynTech Nutrition, a leading European nutritional supplement company, is bringing its Elite Series of high-dose sports supplements to the U.S. market in 2019.

SynTech's Elite supplements include:

SynTsize Pump , which is an all-in-one pre-workout product. It includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training

, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product. It includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training SynTsize Recovery , which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels

, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels Synedrine , which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive scientific research

, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive scientific research Syntest PM , which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6

, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6 SynaVit , which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body

SynTech Nutrition distributes its scientifically-based, high-dose supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE SynTech Nutrition

