SynTech Nutrition's SynTsize Pump is a Latest Generation Pre-Workout Supplement

"We have created the latest-generation, scientifically-researched pre-workout supplement, SynTsize Pump, which is immensely popular in Europe," said Bob Wigman, director of the Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition. "We have put many of the top pre-workout ingredients into one product."

SynTech Nutrition's revolutionary offering has packed five of the top pre-workout supplements – creatine, beta-alanine, citrulline, caffeine and BCAAs – into a single supplement. The formulation was completed with Arginine AKG, Taurine and Tyrosine.

The most important ingredient in SynTsize Pump is the 3 grams of Creapure®, the purest creatine available, which many believe is the most essential supplement for improved strength and power. Citrulline and Arginine promote blood flow to the muscles, which gives a "pump" and increases workout capacity.

"We put a lot of power into SynTsize Pump," said Wigman, who notes that all the ingredients provide a specific benefit that, when combined produces an effect greater than the sum of its parts. "We maximize their collective positive impact."

Wigman said other SynTech supplements that will be on sale in America include:

SynaVit, which was developed specifically for all athletes to improve resistance and to support muscle strength and physical performance. The product contains all the necessary vitamins and minerals in the proper quantities for maximum impact and is enriched with plant extracts and antioxidants.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility for joints, connective tissue, and cartilage.

SynTsize Recovery, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

Synedrine, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market. Its formula is based on extensive scientific research on fat burning.

ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training. ProXtend consists of a strategic mix of carbohydrates and a massive dose of BCAAs, L-Glutamine, L-Citrulline Malate, and vitamins. It's a multifunctional instant drink, designed for both endurance and power athletes.

SynTech Nutrition distributes its scientifically-based, high-dose supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's supplements, visit http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE SynTech Nutrition

Related Links

http://www.syntech-nutrition.com/en

