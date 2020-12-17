Syntellix is recognized as Top Orthopedic Solution Provider in Europe and receives 'Company of the Year' Award 2020

HANOVER, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntellix AG has officially been named 'Company of the Year', leading the list of 'Top 10 Orthopedic Solution Providers in Europe' of the industry magazine and news platform MedTech Outlook in 2020.

MedTech Outlook (www.medicaltechoutlook.com) bridges the spectrum between medical technology providers and healthcare facilities and aims to assist decision makers to find the right solutions by annually compiling the top 10 best-in-class orthopaedic solution providers that exhibit innovative technologies and strategies. Among those selected companies, the distinctive award panel has elected Syntellix as 2020 'Company of the Year' to appreciate the potentially life-saving use of MAGNEZIX implants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accompanying article states, "By avoiding unnecessary surgeries and in-patient stays, the spread of contagious diseases [like COVID-19] can be diminished, making MAGNEZIX implants highly relevant for whole societies in our modern globalized world." Furthermore, the magazine gives an outlook on how Syntellix is going to change the future of MedTech: "Driven by its breakthrough product, Syntellix is well on its way to making inroads into the global market. […] Just in the last few years, the company has moved from a single product to over 184 derivatives of six product families. With increasing product registrations coming from highly dynamic demographics, Syntellix is firmly rooting itself in the global panorama."

This latest award follows a series of recent milestones, including the "Breakthrough Device" designation by the U.S. FDA, the renowned Award of Excellence of the International Magnesium Association and the 2020 European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award of leading international market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

About Syntellix:

Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering, material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has been honoured with numerous awards, including the Innovation Award of the German Economy, the Future Award of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold. MAGNEZIX® implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of the Sustainability Award program. In medical-scientific publications on various clinical applications, they have been rated as "being advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.

