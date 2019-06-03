Syntellix Product Wins German Innovation Award in Gold for 'Quantum Leap in Implantology'

HANNOVER, Germany, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week (on 28 May) and for the second time, the German Innovation Award winners were honoured at a gala event held at the Museum of Technology in Berlin. More than 350 invited guests from business, politics and the media attended the invitation-only ceremony. The Innovation Award is organised by the German Design Council, which was founded in 1953 on the initiative of the German Federal Parliament.

Syntellix AG was one of the evening's winners: the highly innovative medical technology company from Hanover swayed the jury with its MAGNEZIX® Pins magnesium implants, for which it was awarded the German Innovation Award in Gold in the category Excellence in Business to Business – Medical Technologies.

Just like the rest of Syntellix's range of products made from the company's innovative MAGNEZIX® magnesium alloy, which is unique worldwide, MAGNEZIX® Pins are designed to provide surgeons and patients with advanced implants that offer a previously unattainable combination of metallic stability, degradability and biocompatibility. In current publications on various clinical applications, doctors rate MAGNEZIX® implants as being advantageous or clinically superior to conventional titanium implants.

MAGNEZIX® Pins, bioabsorbable metal implants based on magnesium, dissolve completely in the bone. Unlike conventional metal implants, the patient does not have to undergo a second operation to remove the implants. MAGNEZIX® Pins are absorbed by the body and converted into the body's own bone tissue. This therefore means the implant even supports the healing process. Magnesium also has an inhibitory effect on infection and is well tolerated; according to the German Innovation Award jury, it is a 'quantum leap in implantology'.

With its German Innovation Award, the German Design Council honours trend-setting innovations that have a lasting effect and offer the user added value. There were 695 innovation candidates in total, including industry giants such as Samsung, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom and the Swiss group ABB, as well as hidden champions and start-ups.

"The evaluation of the innovations submitted focusses on user-centricity. This is the distinguishing feature of the German Innovation Award," explains Andrej Kupetz, CEO of the German Design Council. The evaluation criteria of the German Innovation Award cover topics such as the level of innovation, user benefit and cost-effectiveness. The innovation strategy should cover aspects such as social, ecological and economic sustainability and the use of energy and resources. The winners were chosen by a high-calibre jury comprising physicists, patent advisors, computer scientists, finance specialists, product designers, technology historians and marketeers. "We thus guarantee an individual, neutral and professional evaluation," emphasises Mr Kupetz.

"The German Innovation Award means a great honour and a great obligation for us," said Prof. Dr. Utz Claassen, CEO of Syntellix, on the evening of the award ceremony. "We see it as a further confirmation that our magnesium technology has the potential to replace conventional titanium, steel or polymer implants in the long term. But we still face a challenge before patients all over the world can benefit from it. Today's award will therefore be an added incentive for us to uncompromisingly pursue our winning approach and bring it to a successful conclusion for the good of sufferers around the globe."

About the German Design Council:

The German Innovation Awards were initiated and are organised by the German Design Council, which was created in 1953 by the German Federal Parliament and endowed by the Federation of German Industries (BDI). For more than 66 years, the German Design Council Foundation has pursued the goal of promoting the competitiveness of German companies.

With its competitions, exhibitions, conferences, seminars and publications, it makes a decisive contribution to the dissemination of knowledge about design, innovation and branding. More than 300 domestic and foreign companies with more than three million employees are currently members of the German Design Council Foundation.

About Syntellix

Syntellix is an internationally operating medical technology company with headquarters in Hannover, Germany, that is undergoing dynamic organic growth. The company specialises in the research and development and marketing and sales of highly innovative transformable metallic implants. Products made from the company's patented MAGNEZIX® are unique. In a widely acclaimed publication, they were evaluated as being superior clinically to titanium implants commonly used. MAGNEZIX® implants degrade and are bioabsorbed in the body and are transformed into the body's own bone tissue, and in doing so offer an ideal combination of stability, elasticity and bioabsorbability.

Syntellix is the world's market and technology leader in the field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants and has already been honoured with numerous important awards and prizes. In Germany, these include the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award 2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, the STEP Award 2017 and the Innovator of the Year 2017 award – and now in 2019 the German Innovation Award in Gold; internationally, the implants were a winner in the Product of the Year category of the Sustainability Award 2018 program.

Contact:

Syntellix AG

Aegidientorplatz 2a

30159 Hannover

Deutschland



T +49-511-270-413-50

F +49-511-270-413-79



info@syntellix.com

www.syntellix.com



Vorstand

Prof. Dr. rer. pol.

Utz Claassen

Vorsitzender/CEO

Dr. Amir S. Ghoreishi

CFO

Prof. Dr. med.

Martin Kirschner

CTO



Aufsichtsratsvorsitz

Annette Claassen

Sitz der Gesellschaft

Hannover

Amtsgericht Hannover

HRB 202618

Ansprechpartner

Syntellix AG:

Pierre Frega

Telefon: 0511-270413-61

presse@syntellix.com

SOURCE Syntellix AG