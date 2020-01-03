Synthetic Biology Market is Expected to Reach $19.58 Billion by 2022

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2019 from its research database. Browse Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-biology-global-market-report

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing is important in the development of the synthetic biology in many ways. Synthetic biology is a field of biology science which involves engineering principles. DNA sequencing finds its use in many synthetic biology applications, therefore the availability of the DNA sequencing technique at low cost drives the production of products based on the applications of synthetic biology. DNA sequencing allows researchers to determine the DNA sequences in genes and helps a researcher to create a repository of entire genomes. These repositories form the basis for the implementation of synthetic biology applications such as protein expression, directed evolution, and metabolic engineering. For instance, in 2018, according to an article by Dante Labs, the first whole human genome sequencing cost about $2.4 billion (2.2 billion euros) in 2003. In 2006, the cost decreased to $0.28 million (250,000 euros). In 2016, the cost decreased to about $1,000 (900 euros).

The new technological advances in the field of DNA sequencing has enabled researchers to use DNA to store non-genetic information. With the rise in the demand to store quantum of data, DNA data storage offers a solution where one DNA strand can store about 455 Exabyte of data (455 billion gigabytes). Thus, the concept has received huge investments from entities in the synthetic biology market. The binary data (data coded in 0 and 1) is converted into DNA strings of four potential base units of unique sequences of A, G, C, T (DNA is made up of four base components: Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine (known as AGCT)). The information coded in DNA lasts for thousands of years when compared to the data in traditional hard drives which gets corrupted or damaged within 30 years. For instance, according to a journal published by Nature Publishing Group, in February 2018, Microsoft and the University of Washington researchers stored 35 distinct digital files in DNA—more than 200 megabytes of data, and have plans to increase future investment to improve the technology. Request a Sample Copy of this research @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2508&type=smp .

Increasing Use of Semiconductor Sequencing

Companies are using semiconductor sequencing for enhancing DNA sequencing. Semiconductor sequencing is a type of next generation sequencing that enables reading DNA sequences electronically. For example, in 2014, DNA Electronics Ltd (DNAe) commercialized its semiconductor DNA sequencing technology consisting of semiconductor chips for diagnosis of infectious diseases. Ion Torrent's semiconductor sequencing technology allows sequencing of templates of a length of up to 200 to 400 base pairs that directly translate chemically encoded information into voltage signals that are detected by a semiconductor device, and so offer a high throughput.

Major Players In The Synthetic Biology Market And Their Strategies

Major players in the global synthetic biology market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Amyris, and Twist Bioscience Corporation. Companies have been investing in merger and acquisition activity to strengthen and expand their businesses. In March 2018, Danaher Corporation, a technology conglomerate, acquired Integrated DNA technologies (IDT) for $1.9 billion. With this acquisition, Danaher acquired the oligonucleotides research expertise of IDT which is a very vital part of DNA sequencing research. Integrated DNA technologies is a US-based manufacturer of custom DNA and RNA oligonucleotides for academic and pharmaceutical genomics research.

Order a Copy of Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2508 .

Bio-Safety Risks Involved In The Synthetic Biology Market

The global synthetic biology market was valued at about $6.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $19.58 billion at an annual growth rate of 33.9% through 2022. The bio-safety risks involved in synthetic biology restrains the global synthetic biology market. Synthetic biology involves research on micro-organisms to perform the desired function or produce a biological desired substance. Such processes possess health risks such as illness, allergies in humans as well as environmental risks such as toxicity and risk of new micro-organisms affecting living creatures in the ecosystem. Such potential risks pose as a deterrent to possible innovative research that could be done in certain fields such as; combating epidemics like Ebola and life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biologics Market By Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins And Vaccines), By Trends, By Regions And By Key Players - Global Forecast To 2021 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-market

Sequencing Market By Type (Next Generation Sequencing, Third Generation Sequencing And Sanger Sequencing), By Products (Consumables, Software, Sequencing Services And Instruments), By Regions And By Trends – Global Forecast To 2023 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sequencing-market

The World's Most Comprehensive Database:

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model analyzes all the above data and more. It is the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. This market intelligence platform covers various macro-economic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 25 industries.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Nitin

Email: info@tbrc.info

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

Blog: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/blogs.aspx

Press Releases : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/press-release.aspx

SOURCE The Business Research Company