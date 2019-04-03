NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global synthetic dyes and pigments market.



Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the synthetic dyes and pigments market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The synthetic dyes and pigments market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters



• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.



• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.



• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the synthetic dyes and pigments market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.



• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players of the synthetic dyes and pigments industry supply chain.



• Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products along with key features and differentiators for those products.



• End Use Industry Analysis – The end use industry analysis section of the report describes the use of products covered in the report across industries along with applications for those products.



• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.



• Market Opportunity Assessment - PESTEL Analysis¬¬ – This section contains various political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting the synthetic dyes and pigments market.



• Trends And Opportunities– This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global synthetic dyes and pigments market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.



• Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customer and service providers' trends/preferences in the global synthetic dyes and pigments market.



• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value, growth, and market share comparison by region.



• Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.



• Global Macro Comparison – The global synthetic dyes and pigments market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the synthetic dyes and pigments market size, percentage of GDP, and average synthetic dyes and pigments market expenditure.



• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and China and USA.



• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global synthetic dyes and pigments market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.



• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.



• Market Background – This section describes the chemicals market of which the synthetic dyes and pigments market is a part. This chapter includes the global chemicals manufacturing market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the chemicals market.



• Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.



Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type Of Product - Synthetic Dyes and Pigments

Synthetic Dyes is segmented into Acid Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Direct Dyes, Basic Dyes, VAT Dyes and Others

Pigments is segmented into Inorganic Pigments and Organic Pigments

By End-Use Industry - Synthetic Dyes and Pigments

Synthetic Dyes is segmented into Textile, Food and Beverages, Paper, Ink, Leather and Other Industries

Pigments is segmented into Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Textile and Other Industries.



Companies Mentioned: BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Tronox Limited



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



