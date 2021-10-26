Synthetic Gypsum Market Size to Grow by USD 319.51 mn from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

The synthetic gypsum market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Regulations in coal-fired power plants are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the synthetic gypsum market during the forecast period.

The synthetic gypsum market covers the following areas:

Synthetic Gypsum Market Sizing

Synthetic Gypsum Market Forecast

Synthetic Gypsum Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

American Gypsum

Continental Building Products Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Gyptec Ibérica

Knauf Gips KG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

National Gypsum Co.

PABCO Building Products LLC

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

USG Corp.

Synthetic Gypsum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 319.51 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.69 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Gypsum, Continental Building Products Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gyptec Ibérica, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., National Gypsum Co., PABCO Building Products LLC, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and USG Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

