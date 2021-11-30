Synthetic Leather Market In India to Record 7.61% CAGR by 2025 | Augmented Demand in the Automotive and Footwear Industries to Drive Growth | Technavio

The synthetic leather market in India is set to grow by USD 1.38 bn between 2020 and 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate a CAGR of 7.61%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

The report covers the following areas:

Synthetic Leather Market In India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Footwear



Furnishing



Automotive



Clothing



Others

To know more about the contribution of each segment of the market, View Our Free Sample

Synthetic Leather Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the synthetic leather market in India include Arora Vinyl Pvt. Ltd., Daman Textiles, Jasch Industries Ltd., Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Natroyal Group, Nirmal Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Response Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt. Ltd., United Decoratives Pvt. Ltd., and Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Synthetic Leather Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Landscape

The synthetic leather market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The key vendor profiles by Technavio include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Vendors are deploying various business strategies as well as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Synthetic Leather Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will support the growth of the synthetic leather market in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the size of the synthetic leather market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic leather market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the synthetic leather market in India

Related Reports:

Bio-based Leather Market: The bio-based leather market has been segmented by application (footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The bio-based leather market has been segmented by application (footwear, furnishing, automotive, clothing, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, MEA, and ). Leather Chemicals Market: The leather chemicals market has been segmented by application (footwear, furniture, automotive sector, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Synthetic Leather Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arora Vinyl Pvt. Ltd., Daman Textiles, Jasch Industries Ltd., Marvel Vinyls Ltd., Natroyal Group, Nirmal Fibres Pvt. Ltd., Response Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt. Ltd., United Decoratives Pvt. Ltd., and Winner Nippon Leatherette Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report Now to uncover additional highlights of the synthetic leather market in India

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio