Synthetic Turf Council Donates Playing Field to The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Lake Joe

FOREST HILL, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the importance of accessible sports programming, the Synthetic Turf Council (STC) and its members donated a new synthetic turf playing field and mini golf course to The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Lake Joe in Ontario, Canada. The field dedication was held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the CNIB Lake Joe lakefront facility.

"The STC strongly believes in the power of synthetic turf to improve people's lives. This field and miniature golf course will provide hours of enjoyment and a place for community development for people of all ages that attend camp at CNIB Lake Joe," said Dan Bond, CAE, President and CEO.

Having access to sports programming at CNIB Lake Joe means kids and adults will safely challenge their perception of their abilities, realize their potential and find their voice to educate others about how they can be involved in sports in their own hometowns.

"Thanks to the generosity of the STC and its members, we are expanding our programs and updating our facilities to ensure guests enjoy a fully accessible experience with opportunities for recreation, relaxation and most of all, FUN", stated Monique Pilkington, Executive Director of CNIB Lake Joe.

Representing the fifth industry-wide collaboration of its kind, the 800 square meter, beautiful, safe, grass-like synthetic turf playing surface has a yellow warning track border, alternate infill around the edges and black netting on the sides.

The STC is the world's largest organization representing the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports field, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies.

