Synthetic Turf Council (STC) Announces 2022 Winners of Fifth Annual Awards Program

FOREST HILL, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, 2022, the Synthetic Turf Council (STC) announced the winners of the fifth annual STC Awards during its Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. PrecisionJet sponsored the 2022 awards ceremony event.

The STC Awards is a member program designed to honor members who help the advance the association's mission, vision and synthetic turf industry.

"These awards and categories also promote the organization's values in sustainability, philanthropy and innovation," said Melanie Taylor, STC President and CEO. "We are excited to recognize the outstanding STC members who have attained this goal."

The recipients of the 2022 STC Awards are:

Lifetime Achievement: Norris R. Legue , Synthetic Surfaces Inc., Scotch Plains, NJ

, Synthetic Surfaces Inc., Volunteer of the Year: Denise Kennedy , DK Enterprises Inc., Sacramento, CA

, DK Enterprises Inc., Rookie(s) of the Year: Sam Burris , Fairfax County Park Authority, Annandale, VA ; Peter Farinas , Syntec Turf, Davie, FL

, Fairfax County Park Authority, ; , Syntec Turf, Innovator: Shaw Sports Turf – GAME ON

Philanthropy: SYNLawn – Farmers on the Green

Sustainability: Shaw Sports Turf – NXTPlay®

Landscape Project of the Year – Commercial: SYNLawn - Lincoln Center Restart Stages, New York, NY

Landscape Project of the Year – Recreation: ForeverLawn of Tampa Bay - LeFleur's Bluff Playground, Jackson, MS

- LeFleur's Bluff Playground, Landscape Project of the Year – Residential: SYNLawn - The Links at Windy Way, Denver, CO

Sports Project of the Year – Single Field over 75,000 sq. ft.: Stantec Sport - Macomber Stadium, Central Falls, RI

Sports Project of the Year – Multi-Field: Premier Synthetic Grass - Fawkner School, Fawkner, Victoria, Australia

Nominations for the sixth annual STC Awards Program will open in early 2023. For more information on the STC Awards Program, please visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org/awards.

About the Synthetic Turf Council (STC)

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC) is a 501(c)6 non-profit trade association serving the synthetic turf industry. Its mission is to lead, educate and advocate for the synthetic turf industry. Founded in 2003, the STC assists buyers and end users with the selection, use and maintenance of synthetic turf systems in sports field, golf, municipal parks, airports, landscape and residential applications. It is a resource for current, credible, and independent research on the safety and environmental impact of synthetic turf, as well as technical guidance on the selection, installation, maintenance, and environmentally responsible disposal of synthetic turf. Membership includes builders, landscape architects, testing labs, maintenance providers, manufacturers, suppliers, installation contractors, infill material suppliers and other specialty service companies. For more information, please visit www.syntheticturfcouncil.org.

