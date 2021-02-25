Synthetic Turf Offers Lincoln Homeowners a Family-Friendly Paradise

Artificial Turf by Fenix recently installed 1,016 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everglade Fescue Pro in a home in Lincoln, CA. TigerTurf Everglade Fescue Pro features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for landscape applications with moderate to heavy foot traffic. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Artificial Turf by Fenix was tasked with transforming their clients' backyard into an oasis for kids and pets alike. With both a playground and a pool to accommodate, Fenix recommended Everglade Fescue Pro because it's softer to walk on with bare feet versus other turf products. The installer faced a distinct challenge with this project, having to include several seams throughout the installation due to the unique shape of the pool and surrounding patio. Nevertheless, they completed the project to their clients' full satisfaction, hiding the seams and creating a beautiful, family-friendly backyard paradise.

Artificial Turf by Fenix is one of the leading artificial grass installers in Northern and Central California. Specializing in synthetic turf, they've become an Authorized Service Provider with Home Depot and the largest turf installer in Sacramento. They have over 15 years of industry experience, and they pride themselves on their impeccable customer service. "Our top-notch customer service allows us to provide customers with everything they need," says owner Heather Buchfirer, "whether that's an installation, product, or supplies."

Artificial Turf by Fenix is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for February 2021.

Artificial Turf by Fenix:

Artificial Turf by Fenix was founded by Heather Buchfirer, Kimberly McCowen, and Adam McCowen. They specialize in artificial grass installations throughout the Sacramento area, as well as all over Northern and Central California. The company was founded in 2017 and takes pride in offering superior customer service alongside high-quality artificial turf installations. You can learn more about Artificial Turf by Fenix and view their other installations by visiting http://artificialturfbyfenix.com/ . They can also be found on Facebook ( @fenixturf ) and Instagram ( @artificialturfbyfenix ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

Related Links

https://syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

