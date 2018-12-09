Synthetic Zeolites Market Worth $5.9 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research "Synthetic Zeolites Market by Type of Zeolite (Zeolite A, Type X, Type Y, USY, ZSM-5), Application (Detergent Builder, Drying, Separation, & Adsorption, Catalytic Cracking, & Specialties), Function (Ion-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, & Catalyst) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Synthetic Zeolites Market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6% during the forecast period. The synthetic zeolites market is witnessing steady growth due to the growing demand from the petrochemical refining, gas separation, and wastewater filtration end-use industries.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Synthetic Zeolites Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=74181103

Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Zeolites Market Global Forecast to 2023"

152 - Tables

51 - Figures

175 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-zeolite-market-74181103.html

Based on type of zeolite, zeolite A is expected to account for the largest share in the synthetic zeolites market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Zeolite A is the most widely used zeolite in industries for separation and purification applications. Zeolite A belongs to the Linde Type A (LTA) family of zeolites. It was discovered at the Union Carbide Corporation Laboratories in the Linde Division in the 1950s. Since Zeolite A is largely used in the detergent industry and is actively replacing STPP, the demand for zeolite A is growing.

Based on application, the detergent builder segment is expected to dominate the global synthetic zeolites market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

Synthetic zeolites are used to manufacture compact and super compact detergents. After the ban by the European Union (EU) on the use of Sodium Tripolyphosphate (STPP) in detergents to control the increasing level of soluble phosphorus in municipal wastewater, Zeolite A was considered an ideal substitute to STPP and witnessed a substantial increase in demand. Several commercial detergents contain synthetic zeolites, which help in increasing their washing efficiency. Detergents containing synthetic zeolites have high adsorption capacity for liquid components, especially surfactants.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=74181103

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market size in the Synthetic zeolites market during the forecast period in terms of value.

This region is a hub for some of the largest petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries in the world. In the US, around a third of all processed crude oil is catalytically cracked which is amongst the leading drivers for silica zeolites. Moreover, the major producers of synthetic zeolites, such as Albemarle Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., and Honeywell International, have manufacturing facilities in the US. The US has over 130 operating petrochemical refineries.

Major companies in the Synthetic Zeolites Market include Albemarle Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), W.R. Grace & Co. (US), TOSOH Corporation (Japan), Union Showa KK, (Japan), Zeochem AG (Switzerland), KNT Group (Russia), Arkema SA (France), Zeolyst International (US), Huiying Chemical Industry (China), Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GMBH (Germany), National Aluminium Company Limited (India), and PQ Corporation (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Refinery Catalyst Market by Type (FCC Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, and Catalytic Reforming Catalysts), Ingredient (Zeolites, Metals, and Chemical Compounds), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Polymeric Adsorbents Market by Type (Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrene), Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic), Methacrylic), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/synthetic-zeolite-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets