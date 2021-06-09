SyntheticMR enters joint development project with Juntendo University Hospital and Canon Medical Systems
Jun 09, 2021, 08:27 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that they have entered a development project together with Juntendo University Hospital, based in Tokyo, Japan, and Canon Medical Systems. The project will focus on joint development and evaluation of quantitative MR imaging solutions for clinical practice.
