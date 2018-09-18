Syracuse University to host "Redefining Inclusion" event at The National Press Club, Washington, D.C., September 26

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syracuse University's Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education will bring their message of lifelong inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to D.C. on September 26 when they host "Redefining Inclusion" at The National Press Club.

Hosted in partnership with the Syracuse University Alumni Association, Redefining Inclusion will feature the D.C. premiere of the documentary Intelligent Lives and a discussion with the filmmaker Dan Habib, star and Syracuse alumni Micah Fialka-Feldman, and current InclusiveU students. Intelligent Lives stars three pioneering young adults with intellectual disabilities – Micah, Naieer, and Naomie – who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college, and the workforce. The film points to a future in which people of all abilities can fully participate in higher education and meaningful employment. The event begins at 6pm and is free and open to the public. Contact kgrifasi@syr.edu to RSVP.

Syracuse University has a rich history of disability advocacy, including founding the first disability studies program in the nation. The creation of the Taishoff Center a decade ago and the growth of InclusiveU, SU's program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has continued to position the University as a national leader in the field of inclusive higher education. The Center's Executive Director, Beth Myers, views the Center's work as a gateway to a more independent life for young adults with intellectual disabilities.

"We really want to get across that college should be an option for anyone who wants to attend," Myers says. "It's important for us to do this type of outreach with students, families, and the general disability community, to keep spreading the word you have choices for your future – just like any other student has."

About: The Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education is dedicated to providing full and equitable participation of students with disabilities in higher education. The center was established in 2009 by the Taishoff Family Foundation and has been operating InclusiveU at Syracuse University's School of Education since 2013. Since its inception, the Taishoff Center has made significant impact in supporting students with disabilities in higher education and within society at large. More information can be found at http://taishoffcenter.syr.edu.

