Sysco-Sygma Workers In Kansas City Ratify First Teamster Contract

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Sysco-Sygma Kansas City warehouse workers voted unanimously, 25 to 0, to ratify their first contract, a four-year deal that raises wages, provides full seniority rights and other improvements.

"This contract protects and enhances the workers' livelihoods over the next four years," said Jerry Wood, Local 955 President. "This vote reflects a lot of hard work over the past months as we worked to address the workers main issues."

The contract provides full seniority rights, which was the workers' top issue. It also provides 2.5 percent wage increases each year, annual bonuses, and language that corrects the absentee policy.

"The future and is now here. What we have achieved by coming together will be a new beginning to not only better ourselves, our families and the company—but it also strengthens and builds our industry for those that follow for years to come," said Chase Hibdon, a six-year warehouse selector for Sysco-Sygma.

The workers voted for Teamster representation in August 2019.

The Teamsters represent more than 10,000 workers at more than 50 of the 84 Sysco and Sysco-Sygma distribution centers nationwide.

"This is a huge victory for our members, who have struggled during this pandemic," said Steve Vairma, Teamsters Warehouse Division Director. "This contract victory shows that when workers at Sygma and Sysco stand together and fight for a better future as Teamsters, they can and will win."

