Sysmex America Adds FDA-Cleared XN-10™ Blood Bank Mode to Hematology Solutions Portfolio

Blood component quality is key in transfusion medicine and blood product manufacturing. Sysmex America's XN Blood Bank mode is a holistic solution that offers accurate cell counts on products that are key to blood centers and blood banks. With no sample preparation or pre-dilution required, the XN Blood Bank mode provides precise and rapid cell counts for greater confidence in blood product quality.

"Sysmex America's XN-10 Automated Hematology Analyzer with Blood Bank mode is the next component in the widely-used XN-Series," said Andy Hay, chief operating officer of Sysmex America. "From donor qualification to product quality monitoring, blood centers will gain increased efficiency, consistency and accuracy while providing life-saving blood products."

Available as a single module (XN-1000BB) or twin co-primary analyzers (XN-2000BB), the scalable hematology analyzer may be installed as a tabletop analyzer or placed on wagons, and either model may be made even more efficient with the addition of the RU-20™ reagent unit.

To learn more about the XN-10 Automated Hematology Analyzer with Blood Bank mode visit www.sysmex.com/BB.

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

