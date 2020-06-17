Sysmex America Launches XF-1600™: New Automated Flow Cytometer Provides Improved Flexibility and Efficiency

"In addition to seamless integration into the laboratory's workflow, the XF-1600 ™ works in tandem with our PS-10 ™ Sample Preparation System to automate the entire process of antibody staining, incubation and flow cytometry analysis—ensuring a new level of confidence in the results produced. Highly trained operators no longer have to spend hours manually pipetting, leaving valuable time for more complex activities," said Andy Hay, Chief Operating Officer of Sysmex America. "With nearly 200 antibody reagents, we are now able to offer a complete, reliable solution from specimen reception to reporting results," Hay said.

With 10 detectors for fluorescence and three light sources, laboratories will benefit from future expansion based on individual needs and increased throughput. Using VenturiOne® software for analysis after data acquisition, researchers will realize the true potential of their flow cytometry data, eliminating transcription errors and incorrect specimen placement.

Available now in the United States and Canada, the XF-1600™ builds upon Sysmex's hematology knowledge and flow cytometry expertise. The company's flow cytometry product line includes other analyzers (CyFlow™ Cube and CyFlow™ Space), consumables (CellTrics™ filters) and reagents (CyFlow™ monoclonal antibodies and lysing solutions).

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America, Inc., the U.S. headquarters of Sysmex Corporation (Kobe, Japan), is a world leader in clinical laboratory systemization and solutions, including clinical diagnostics, automation and information systems. Serving customers for over 40 years, Sysmex focuses on extending the boundaries of diagnostic science while providing the management information tools that make a real difference in clinical and operational results for people worldwide. For more information about Sysmex, please visit please visit www.sysmex.com/us.

