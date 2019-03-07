Systech and Excellis Announce Strategic Partnership in Brand Protection Solutions

PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, a global leader in supply chain security and brand protection, and Excellis Health Solutions have announced a global strategic partnership at the 2019 Distribution Management Conference in Palm Desert, CA, which brings together industry experts in brand protection and product security from around the world. The partnership provides a complete, end-to-end offering for brand protection strategy through sustainability.

Excellis and Systech have partnered to fill a gap in the brand protection market for healthcare, pharmaceutical and related industries. The market currently lacks a comprehensive offering that can evaluate a manufacturer's supply chain, define an overall strategy and implement a solution—utilizing that manufacturer's existing technology and packaging—to ensure compliance and deliver ongoing support.

Leading brands in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries have already begun utilizing this differentiated offering and are seeing positive results. "Keeping products safe and supply chains secure has become a daily challenge for global brands. Businesses need the strategic and technological capabilities to stop the growing diversion and counterfeiting epidemic. No other combination of providers offers a comprehensive solution like Excellis and Systech," says Ara Ohanian, CEO of Systech.

Greg Cathcart, CEO Excellis Health Solutions, continues by saying, "This partnership enables exactly what has been missing. The ability to utilize existing investments, modern technology and services to protect the most important asset a business has -- its brand reputation."

About Excellis Health Solutions

Excellis is the services company that businesses turn to for knowledge, strategy, support and world-class resources to enable their brand protection and product security needs. From strategy through sustainability, Excellis is second-to-none in delivering quality to its clients based on high levels of industry expertise and a strong commitment to serving as a strategic partner.

About Systech

Systech is revolutionizing brand protection. For over 30 years, global brands have relied on us to combat counterfeiting, prevent product diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Innovation is deeply ingrained in our DNA—from our start-up roots in advanced machine vision to pioneering pharmaceutical serialization and transforming traceability and non-additive authentication. Our software solutions keep products authentic, safe and connected across the supply chain—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands.

