Systel Achieves AS9100D Quality Certification

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc.®, an industry leader in rugged computer hardware solutions is proud to announce it has achieved certification to the AS9100:2016 Rev D quality standard.

AS9100 is a widely adopted and standardized quality management system for the aerospace and defense industry. Systel successfully passed a comprehensive audit of its quality systems and processes to achieve this milestone, adding to its already existing ISO 9001:2015 quality certification.

"Systel's mission is delivering computing solutions that reliably work in any environment under any conditions," said Vimal Kothari, president of Systel. "Commitment to quality has been the bedrock principle of the company since it was founded thirty-three years ago, and we are immensely proud to reaffirm that commitment by demonstrating the highest level of quality and customer service standards through AS9100D certification."

"Systel has been ISO 9001 certified for many years now," said Jacob Evans, vice-president of operations for Systel. "This recent AS9100 certification demonstrates that we have taken our capabilities to a higher level. And we aren't done yet! While we celebrate this major accomplishment, Systel continues its relentless quest for excellence, harnessing our passion for improvement and pursuit of flawless execution to enable mission success for our customers."

Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with over 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions.

For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email [email protected] or phone 888.645.8400.

©2021 Systel, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners.

