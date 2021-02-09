Systel Joins NVIDIA Partner Network As Preferred Solutions Integrator

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc.® , an industry leader in rugged computing, announced today that it has joined the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as a Preferred Solutions Integrator Partner for High Performance Computing (HPC) and Visualization products and technologies.

Systel's fully rugged high-performance servers and embedded edge computers can integrate multiple NVIDIA RTX™ -powered workstations , embedded , and data center solutions to accelerate data-intensive workloads, such as edge-deployed AI inference algorithms, in mission-critical applications at real-time speeds. Systel's NVIDIA-based rugged computers feature leading-edge computer performance and density, and support centralized sensor integration and data fusion.

"We are proud to join the NPN and integrate NVIDIA's incredible compute products and technologies into our rugged systems," said Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "As a Preferred Solutions Integrator Partner, we look forward to working closely with NVIDIA to bring to market the next generation of rugged computing solutions demanded by immediate-future customer requirements and mission sets centered around data processing, AI and autonomy."

"Systel's expertise in development and specialized designs utilizing NVIDIA RTX and NVIDIA Quadro GPUs has enabled them to be a standout among HPC solutions providers," said Craig Weinstein, vice president of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. "We value their expertise and history of driving innovation."

About Systel, Inc.®

Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with over 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions.

©2021 Systel, Inc.® All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners.

Contact

Systel, Inc.®

888.645.8400

[email protected]

SOURCE Systel, Inc.