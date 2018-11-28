Systel Selected to Support U.S. Navy NTCDL Program with Rugged High-Density Computing Servers

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader of custom and COTS rugged computing solutions, has been selected to support the U.S. Navy's Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) system with rugged high-density computing servers.

Systel will support NTCDL in partnership with Falstrom Company, which will design, build, qualify, and deliver the Below Deck Electronic Rack Assemblies to BAE Systems, the program's prime contractor.

NTCDL provides the US Navy with the ability to simultaneously transmit and receive real‐time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data across disparate networks.

"We are proud to support Falstrom, BAE Systems, and the United States Navy with rugged high-performance computers," said Vimal Kothari, president of Systel. "Systel's technology expertise and experience designing and manufacturing tactical computing solutions for the armed forces enables us to provide best-in-class computing for the modern warfighter."

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged computing products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's ISR/ASW aircraft, General Atomics Predator® and Reaper® UAV fleets, and Counter-UAS Stryker vehicles for the US Army. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

VP Marketing

281.207.7781

akothari@systelusa.com

SOURCE Systel, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.systelusa.com

