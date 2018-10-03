Systel To Showcase Next-Generation Computing At Future Ground Combat Vehicles Conference

Systel will showcase its advanced computing capabilities with Raven- Strike ™, a fully rugged High Performance Embedded Edge Computing (HPEEC) mission computer, purpose-built for modern fighting vehicles. Raven- Strike enables deep learning and machine learning capabilities to use artificial intelligence as a force multiplier in support of the Army's modernization efforts

"Hardware support of deep learning and AI is critical for overmatch," says Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "Raven-Strike offers multiple capabilities in a single LRU, acting as a single and centralized ingest point to rapidly analyze, exploit, and disseminate sensor and network data streams in real-time."

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's ISR/ASW aircraft, General Atomics Predator® and Reaper® UAV fleets, and Counter-UAS Stryker ground vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

VP Marketing

281.207.7781

akothari@systelusa.com

