Systel To Showcase Next-Generation Computing For Combat Vehicles At AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition

Systel will launch two products at AUSA, Raven-Strike™ and HR3000. Raven-Strike is a fully sealed, fully rugged system offering unmatched capability packaged in a rugged enclosure for minimal SWaP-2C and maximum CPU and GPU core density. HR3000 is the latest addition to Systel's Puma-Bolt™ class space-saver server series; it is a SWaP-2C optimized 3U rack mount server featuring edge-computing processing power in a half-rack width, short depth form factor.

"Systel's tactical capabilities support the Army's rapid prototyping initiatives and deployments for multi-domain operations," says Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "Our solutions are based on compliancy with common standards, providing a total ecosystem and program-friendly architecture approach. Both Raven-Strike and HR3000 are robust mission computers, purpose-built to meet the demands of modern fighting vehicles."

For more information on Systel's rugged military computing solutions or to schedule a meeting at AUSA, please visit this link.

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's ISR/ASW aircraft, General Atomics Predator® and Reaper® UAV fleets, and Counter-UAS Stryker ground vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

VP Marketing

281.207.7781

akothari@systelusa.com

SOURCE Systel

Related Links

http://www.systelusa.com

