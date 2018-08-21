Systel To Showcase Next-Generation Computing For Counter-UAS Applications

"Our systems are purpose-built to withstand the rigors of deployments in harsh environments while providing extreme performance and high reliability," says Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "Falcon-Strike is a proven system that supports the mission requirements of C-UAS applications through parallel edge computing, advanced sensor capture, and high bandwidth networking while enabling deep learning and artificial intelligence capabilities."

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's ISR/ASW aircraft, General Atomics Predator® and Reaper® UAV fleets, and Counter-UAS Stryker ground vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

