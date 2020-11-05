System Integration Key to First IC/Package Co-Design Tool Success

GENIO™ integrates existing silicon and package EDA flows to create full co-design and optimization of complex multi-chip designs that comprise advanced heterogeneous microelectronic systems.

"While there has been a plethora of design successes in both IC and package environment the stumbling block to advanced packaging success has been finding one integrated tool that worked with equal success in both environments," said Anna Fontanelli, Founder and CEO of MZ Technologies. "Because it has been designed from the gate as a co-design tool GENIO™ is a total, integrated solution."

GENIO's holistic design environment includes complete floor planning, I/O planning and end-to-end interconnect planning combined with cross-hierarchical pathfinding optimization, she explained.

GENIO™'s complete cross-hierarchical, 3D-aware, design methodologies streamline the entire IC eco-system. It integrates IC and advanced packaging design to ensure full system level optimization, shorten the design cycle, drive faster time-to-manufacturing and improve yields.

The Duet™ graphic user interface (GUI) creates an environment where cross-fabric structures can be imported, created, and stored in a common database. Efficient automation allows designers to create, explore, optimize and compare different floor-planning scenarios and dynamically modify and store optimization results according to the final configuration.

For a more information, go to www.monozukuri.eu

About MZ Technologies

MZ Technologies is the marketing function of Monozukuri S.p.A. Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D & 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology was developed under the Horizon 2020 European project under the name of HIPER. HIPER redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

SOURCE Monozukuri Technologies

Related Links

https://www.monozukuri.eu

