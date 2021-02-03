System Integration Market to Hit $575 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the system integration market which estimates the market valuation for system integration will cross US$ 575 billion by 2027. Rapid adoption of cloud computing and increasing demand for data virtualization among enterprises are propelling the system integration industry growth.

The infrastructure integration segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the during 2021 to 2027. Several major companies are developing the software to provide asset management solutions for IT infrastructure management. For instance, in September 2020, Automated Logic, a building automation system provider, partnered with Nlyte Software, a DCIM software provider, to introduce an Integrated Data Center Management (IDCM) solution. The integration between Nlyte's software and Automated Logic WebCTRL building automation system helps data center customers to enable additional energy savings, improve uptime, and reduce costs.

Integrated security software offers several benefits including monitoring of infrastructure, such as OpenStack, VMware, and Docker, and receiving alerts for unexpected changes to files, configurations, and settings. It facilitates rapid identification and assessment of policy violations and suspicious activity. Businesses must incorporate both virtual and physical security measures to protect commercial and residential infrastructure and equipment. Network security integration secures facility from malware and other threats that can reach critical infrastructure through the network.

MEA system integration market size is expected to expand during the forecast timespan due to the flourishing IT & telecom sector in the region. The demand for cloud computing has encouraged service providers to expand their IT facility in the region. Several telecom operators are engaged in constructing large-scale facilities to improve their data transmission rate and compete in the market. The increasing number of facilities is anticipated to drive the market demand.

Some major findings of the system integration market report are:

System integration allows organizations to monitor critical power and reach their energy consumption management goals.



The system integration industry is highly competitive due to the presence of various market participants, who are actively investing in R&D and developing technologically advanced products to sustain in the industry.



Growing number of telecom subscribers using smartphones and other handheld devices globally is anticipated to positively influence the DCIM segment growth, in turn, propelling the market growth.



Application integration enables applications and systems that were built separately to work together, resulting in new capabilities and efficiencies that reduce operational cost and enhance workflow and efficiency. It helps bridge the gap between existing on-premises systems and fast-evolving cloud-based enterprise applications.



In November 2019 , Vertiv Co. launched the Vertiv Geist Universal Power Distribution Unit (UPDU). It allows a single unit to cater to the power requirement of colocation, hyperscale, edge, and enterprise data centers regardless of the existing power infrastructure.



, Vertiv Co. launched the Vertiv Geist Universal Power Distribution Unit (UPDU). It allows a single unit to cater to the power requirement of colocation, hyperscale, edge, and enterprise data centers regardless of the existing power infrastructure. Major system integration market players include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Fujitsu Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.

