System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, and Analogic Automation Among Others

Dec 17, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report on the system integration services market for industrial automation in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing plant complexities, shortage of skilled workforce, and growth of the manufacturing sector due to favorable government policies.
The system integration services market for industrial automation in India analysis includes end-user segment and service segment.
This study identifies the increasing need for MACs as one of the prime reasons driving the system integration services market for industrial automation in India's growth during the next few years. Also, the growing implementation of software as a service and value chain integration by automation solution providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Process industry
- Discrete industry
By Service
- Software integration services
- Hardware integrations services
- Consulting services
The report on system integration services market for industrial automation in India covers the following areas:
- System integration services market for industrial automation in India sizing
- System integration services market for industrial automation in India forecast
- System integration services market for industrial automation in India industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Software integration services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardware integrations services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consulting services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Access Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- ACS INDIA
- Adage Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- Analogic Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- BASE Automation Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Captronic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- John Wood Group Plc
- M/s Axcend Automation and Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Servilink System Ltd.
- SOLPRO Automation Pvt. Ltd.
