System Integration Services Market to Record 6.25% CAGR by 2025 | Accenture Plc and Capgemini SE among Key Vendors | Technavio

The system integration services market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the need for converged information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The system integration services market covers the following areas:

System Integration Services Market Sizing

System Integration Services Market Forecast

System Integration Services Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. Based on geography, the system integration services market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. According to our analysis, 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US will be the key country for the system integration services market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Enhanced business process efficiency is one of the factors that will facilitate the system integration services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SE

CGI Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deloitte LLP

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

System Integration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 107.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deloitte LLP, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

