System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $35.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System integrator market for industrial automation size is projected to grow from USD 27.0 billion in 2022 to USD 35.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors contributing to the growth of system integrator market for industrial automation are ongoing growing instances of system integrators offering bundled products. However, lack of skilled professionals is hindering the growth of system integrator market for industrial automation. Security vulnerabilities in SCADA system possesses a huge challenge to the industry. However, opportunities offered by industry 4.0 and digitalization is the biggest opportunity in the market space during the forecast period.

Hardware Integration Service to hold the largest market share during forecast period

For the purpose of industrial automation, system integrators use hardware components such as PLCs, soft starters, switchgears, HMIs, and sensors (motion, laser, and infrared). Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and Omron (Japan) are some of the key automation device manufacturing companies that provide hardware to system integrators according to their demands. In various industries, each plant has a distinct requirement for system performance and application. Equipment manufacturers offer various hardware solutions to integrators.

Labor-intensive food & beverage industry to fuel market growth for industrial robotics

Industries have deployed delta, or six-axis robots and advanced sensors to complete material handling, sealing, packaging, and palletizing in compact footprints. For instance, in May 2022, Belgium's largest pork producer installed ABB robots that deliver customized products to supermarkets more quickly. The fully automated robotic system brings the unlabeled, packed products from production to an intermediate buffer using the white stock principle in which generic stock is held temporarily until required to fulfill a customized order.

Increasing deployment of renewable energy to drive market growth for energy & power

Automation in power distribution systems increases uptime, reduces costs, improves data collection, enhances the alarm and monitoring systems, and facilitates the automatic addressing of problems. A PC-based supervisory system helps collect data from the distribution system originating at substations. A PC-based supervisory system helps collect data from the distribution system originating at substations. Controller devices at different points in a substation can be monitored and controlled through this centralized supervisory system. A programmable logic controller (PLC) controls circuit breakers, power monitors, and other devices.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market growth rate during the forecast period

The system integrator market for industrial automation in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing industrial automation sector in the region is expected to offer various opportunities for technology companies that are innovative and cater to a wide range of industries. Demand for system integrators for industrial automation is expected to increase as companies increasingly need automation to remain competitive. Growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial automation technologies, especially across China and India.

The key players operating in the system integrator market are John Wood Group PLC (UK), ATS Automation (Canada), Avanceon Limited (US), JR Automation (US), Tesco Controls, Inc. (US), Burrow Global LLC (US), Prime Controls LP (US), MAVERICK Technologies (US), Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (US), and INTECH Process Automation (US). The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

