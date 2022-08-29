System-On-Chip (SoC) Test Equipment Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.81 Bn growth | APAC to have a significant shares

Key Segments

The system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market is segmented by application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others).

The consumer electronics segment accounts for the largest share of the market. The increase in the miniaturization of consumer products is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing penetration of smart technologies and the growing trend of smart homes are expected to increase the use of SOC test equipment in the consumer electronics industry.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market is analyzed across four regions — APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 39% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as growing investments in the telecommunication network infrastructure, rising demand for mobile communication devices, and increasing deployment of advanced electronics by automotive OEMs.

Market Dynamics

The system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for SoCs due to their benefits. SoCs offer several benefits over traditional multi-chip systems. They consume less power and aid in the miniaturization of electronic devices. They also exhibit high-speed data transmission and data processing capabilities. Many such benefits are increasing the use of SOCs in electronic devices such as smartphones, cellphones, tablets, STBs, high-definition televisions (HDTVs), game controllers, automotive controllers, and computer graphics. All these factors are supporting the growth of the global system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market.

Vendor Landscape

The system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market is fragmented. About 90% of the market share is captured by two leading vendors and the rest of the vendors contribute approximately 10% of revenue to the market. The dominance of two vendors has reduced the competition, thereby keeping the competitive rivalry very low.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Advantest Corp.: The company offers SoC test equipment such as V93000, T2000, and T6391.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.: The company offers an APU, GPU, SoC, or a combination of a discrete GPU with one of the other foregoing products working in tandem.

Apple Inc.: The company offers SoC test equipment such as M1 Ultra.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

System-on-Chip (SoC) Test Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., AspenCore, Astronics Corp., Broadcom Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., Cohu Inc., Intel Corp., Lorlin Test Systems Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., National Instruments Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tektronix Inc., Teradyne Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advantest Corp.

Exhibit 97: Advantest Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Advantest Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Advantest Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Advantest Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 101: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Astronics Corp.

Exhibit 106: Astronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Astronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Astronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Astronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 110: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Chroma ATE Inc.

Exhibit 115: Chroma ATE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Chroma ATE Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Chroma ATE Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Chroma ATE Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Cohu Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cohu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cohu Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Cohu Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 122: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 127: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 132: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 137: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Teradyne Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

