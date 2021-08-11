System Pavers Named TOP 500 in Outdoor Remodeling by Qualified Remodeler

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler, a leading publication serving Remodelers and Home Improvement companies in the U.S., has ranked System Pavers as one of the nation's premier outdoor remodeling companies, coming in at No. 22 on its 43rd annual TOP 500 remodelers of 2021. Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry's largest and fastest growing companies. In 2021, the TOP 500 represented $13 billion in remodeling sales volume on 1.1 million jobs. System Pavers leads the way as the TOP Outdoor living company on the list.

System Pavers was chosen as a 2021 TOP 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

Co-founded by Larry Green and Doug Lueck in 1992, the company creates gorgeous, integrated outdoor spaces renowned for their quality, beauty, and durability. "As CEO of System Pavers, I couldn't be prouder of our team and what we've accomplished over the last year," says Larry Green. "This marks our seventh year in a row of being on Qualified Remodeler's TOP 500 list, and we're honored to once again have been recognized as number one in the outdoor living category."

As experts in outdoor living, System Pavers has been meeting and exceeding the expectations of homeowners for nearly 30 years. Passionate about creating timeless outdoor remodels that add lasting value while bringing people together, System Pavers provides comprehensive design and installation services from start to finish. With a customer satisfaction rating of 95%, we take pride in providing customers with high-quality outdoor hardscape products, stellar craftsmanship and industry-leading warranties. To date we've helped more than 75,000 homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful for every household that has trusted us to seamlessly transform the way they enjoy their outdoors.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, firms that are ranked on the 2021 TOP 500 are experiencing a boom in business. Firms that have made the list multiple years tend to share common attributes — strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, as well as leading sales and marketing programs," said, Patrick O'Toole, co-owner and publisher of Qualified Remodeler. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their ongoing success in remodeling and home improvement."

Additional information on the TOP 500 can be found on www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

