System Seals Acquires Austrian Seal Manufacturer

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- System Seals Inc., a research-based seal manufacturer, has acquired Plastoseal Produktions GmbH, an Austrian-based seal manufacturer focused on highly engineered sealing solutions.

The acquisition enhances System Seals' GlobalOne program – a comprehensive approach to managing supply chain logistics for seal customers worldwide. System Seals and Plastoseal are leaders in advanced seal design with the goal of reducing the total cost of equipment ownership for OEMs, end users and maintenance-and-repair markets.

"We are pleased with this transaction because both companies share very similar value propositions, as well as company cultures," said System Seals President Arnold von Engelbrechten.

Plastoseal has developed into a market leader in European seal manufacturing under the leadership of Wolfgang Kerschbaumer, who will continue as the company's managing director.

"We are delighted to have found a valuable strategic and globally connected partner in System Seals," he said. "With them, we can offer our global customers a wider product range and access to research and development, while bringing a true global player on board," he said. "System Seals has grown quickly by helping customers reduce downtime and increase productivity through applied engineering and advanced technologies. This deal allows us accelerate that same offering throughout Europe."

The transaction marks the company's second acquisition in three years, after it acquired Arc Seals of Cleveland and folding that company's operations into System Seals. The company will continue to seek strategic acquisitions and partnerships in targeted regions throughout the world.

About Plastoseal

Plastoseal Production GmbH, located in Leoben Austria is a manufacturer of seals and plastic components used in industrial applications. The company was formed in 2005 by Wolfgang Kerschbaumer in his garage. Since then, the brand has gained recognition in Austria and throughout Europe as a high quality, reliable and technically advanced supplier. Its products have been used successfully in many markets, including steel, food, paper industries and high-tech automotive manufacturing. This includes both OEM and aftermarket repair applications. Today the company employs 13 people and operates from an 1100m^2 facility. For more information visit www.plastoseal.com

About System Seals

System Seals is a research-based, international seal manufacturer that works in close collaboration with OEMs and maintenance-and-repair customers. The company's Engineering Center uses state-of-the-art testing and design tools to identify and overcome weaknesses in stock seals, while developing new ways to optimize cylinder performance. The company serves a variety of industries including metal processing, forging, oil and gas, mining, mobile hydraulics, cylinder repair and maintenance, wind power and injection molding. For more information visit www.systemseals.com and www.systemseals.de

