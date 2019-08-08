System1 Appoints Ian Weingarten as CEO and Paul Filsinger as President

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- System1, a leading consumer internet and applications company, today announced that technology and digital media executive, Ian Weingarten, has been named CEO. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors for System1 where he has served since January 2018. In addition, Paul Filsinger, long-time technology executive and founder of Qool Media (acquired by System1 in 2016), has been named President of System1.

Co-Founders Michael Blend and Chuck Ursini will remain members of the System1 Board of Directors, with Michael Blend assuming the role of Chairman. Both will continue to remain actively involved with the business.

"We are incredibly proud of the team we have built at System1, and the business is well-positioned for our next stage of growth. Looking forward, we felt it was the right time to bring in a well-respected and seasoned executive as CEO," said Co-Founders Michael Blend and Chuck Ursini. "We have gotten to know Ian well as a member of our Board, and his integrity and experience make him the perfect person to lead the company to the next level. We are thrilled to have Ian at the helm."

Weingarten has over 25 years of experience spanning operations, corporate and business development, and private equity. Most recently, he served as SVP of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Yahoo, where he oversaw thousands of partnerships with companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla and spearheaded the company's sale to Verizon. Before that, he held positions at The Gores Group, Apollo Management and Goldman Sachs. He also currently serves on the boards of MaxQ AI, Cydcor and The Archer School for Girls.

"This is an exciting time to join System1. I look forward to working with this talented team to build upon the company's momentum and successes to date through both organic growth and acquisitions. The company has developed differentiated capabilities in user acquisition & monetization that we plan to leverage for our products and those of our partners," said Weingarten.

"With six acquisitions in the past three years, System1 has enjoyed massive growth and change, and I count myself fortunate to have worked with Chuck and Michael as they guided us through that transformation. I look forward to working with Ian and supporting our amazing team to continue that trend," said Filsinger.

System1 is a consumer internet and applications company with the most powerful audience expansion platform in the industry. As one of the largest purchasers of digital advertising in the world, we are redefining user acquisition through paid marketing and are able to attract new audiences at scale for our properties and our partners. Our proprietary best-in-class buy/sell technology platform leverages our advanced data science capabilities and strategic partnerships. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in Venice, CA, with additional offices in the U.S., Canada and the UK and has over 275 employees.

