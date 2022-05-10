Systems Definition, Inc. Awarded AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Direct to Phase II Contract to Address Enhanced First Responder Personnel Accountability Capabilities

SDI's Direct to Phase II effort to spur innovative prototyping

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI), a leading provider of fireground accountability solutions, today announced the U.S. Air Force has awarded the firm an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct to Phase II contract to develop innovative approaches for DoD First Responder accountability and associated data interchange capabilities to work with Air Force Common Operating Picture (COP) systems.

"SDI continues to provide the Air Force with innovative First Responder capabilities. We are very happy to be continuing our partnership via the DPAR project, which should provide extensive new avenues to enhance existing Air Force accountability and safety," said Brendan Adams, Principal Investigator at SDI.

The goal of the Direct to Phase II effort over the next 18 months is to develop advanced accountability capabilities leveraging functionality from a broad array of Air Force devices and to define a universal accountability interoperability/integration specification to interact with COPs. SDI will apply its experience with Civilian First Responder technologies to prototyping efforts to assist Air Force base activities, support disaster relief efforts, and other missions.

AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in Topic Number AF221-DCSO1 Focus Area 4 – Phase II Base of the Future, the Air Force has begun offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program that is faster, leaner, and open to a broader range of innovations.

Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI) provides innovative software applications and personnel accountability solutions for the First Responder community. Additionally, SDI provides boutique technical services and software engineering to Federal agencies, DoD contractors, public sector agencies, and commercial organizations. SDI's comprehensive suite of fireground accountability applications is used daily by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and other fire departments across the United States.

Contact: Frank Briese, President, Systems Definition, Inc., 703-717-0222 ext. 114, [email protected], http://www.firegroundaccountability.com/

SOURCE Systems Definition, Inc.